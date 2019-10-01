Shopify Inc. (SHOP) and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Contrasting side by side

Both Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify Inc. 357 9.71 100.44M -0.68 0.00 Commvault Systems Inc. 44 3.42 41.63M 0.07 688.48

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify Inc. 28,148,646.38% -3.9% -3.5% Commvault Systems Inc. 95,263,157.89% 0.9% 0.4%

Risk & Volatility

Shopify Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.31 beta. Competitively, Commvault Systems Inc.’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Shopify Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 12.6. On the competitive side is, Commvault Systems Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Shopify Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Commvault Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Shopify Inc. and Commvault Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify Inc. 2 4 11 2.65 Commvault Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$336 is Shopify Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 7.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.9% of Shopify Inc. shares and 92.4% of Commvault Systems Inc. shares. 0.43% are Shopify Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Commvault Systems Inc. has 8.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6% Commvault Systems Inc. -10.5% -8.79% -13.61% -30.81% -27.99% -23.1%

For the past year Shopify Inc. has 129.6% stronger performance while Commvault Systems Inc. has -23.1% weaker performance.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.