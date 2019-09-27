Shopify Inc. (SHOP) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Comparing side by side

Both Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify Inc. 359 9.66 100.44M -0.68 0.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 26 -1.47 26.68M -1.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Shopify Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Shopify Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify Inc. 28,002,676.48% -3.9% -3.5% Benefitfocus Inc. 103,571,428.57% 253.5% -21%

Risk and Volatility

Shopify Inc.’s 1.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Benefitfocus Inc. has beta of 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Shopify Inc. is 12.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.6. The Current Ratio of rival Benefitfocus Inc. is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Shopify Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Benefitfocus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Shopify Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify Inc. 2 4 11 2.65 Benefitfocus Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$336 is Shopify Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 9.98%. Benefitfocus Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 average target price and a 85.57% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Benefitfocus Inc. is looking more favorable than Shopify Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Shopify Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.9% and 74.96%. About 0.43% of Shopify Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Benefitfocus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6% Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34%

For the past year Shopify Inc. had bullish trend while Benefitfocus Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Shopify Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Benefitfocus Inc.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.