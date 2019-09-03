Shopify Inc. (SHOP) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify Inc. 273 34.35 N/A -0.68 0.00 Arco Platform Limited 38 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Shopify Inc. and Arco Platform Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5% Arco Platform Limited 0.00% -10.3% -8.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Shopify Inc. are 12.6 and 12.6. Competitively, Arco Platform Limited has 11.9 and 11.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Shopify Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arco Platform Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Shopify Inc. and Arco Platform Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61 Arco Platform Limited 0 1 1 2.50

The downside potential is -15.70% for Shopify Inc. with consensus price target of $324.89. Arco Platform Limited on the other hand boasts of a $52 consensus price target and a 7.57% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Arco Platform Limited seems more appealing than Shopify Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.9% of Shopify Inc. shares and 0% of Arco Platform Limited shares. About 0.43% of Shopify Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.44% are Arco Platform Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6% Arco Platform Limited -1.91% 0.5% 40.17% 75.16% 0% 99.55%

For the past year Shopify Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Arco Platform Limited.

Summary

Shopify Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Arco Platform Limited.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.