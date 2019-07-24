Shopify Inc. (SHOP) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Contrasting side by side

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify Inc. 231 31.56 N/A -0.68 0.00 AppFolio Inc. 84 17.25 N/A 0.55 170.81

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Shopify Inc. and AppFolio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Shopify Inc. and AppFolio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5% AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2%

Volatility and Risk

Shopify Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.54 beta. Competitively, AppFolio Inc.’s beta is 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Shopify Inc. are 12.6 and 12.6. Competitively, AppFolio Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Shopify Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AppFolio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Shopify Inc. and AppFolio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify Inc. 1 5 11 2.65 AppFolio Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

The downside potential is -6.34% for Shopify Inc. with consensus target price of $309.28. Competitively AppFolio Inc. has a consensus target price of $61.33, with potential downside of -40.98%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Shopify Inc. seems more appealing than AppFolio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Shopify Inc. and AppFolio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.4% and 66.5% respectively. Shopify Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.43%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.34% of AppFolio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shopify Inc. 1.01% 21.16% 53.56% 87.48% 85.19% 90.8% AppFolio Inc. -3.9% 9.68% 43.34% 56.77% 66.68% 57.48%

For the past year Shopify Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AppFolio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Shopify Inc. beats AppFolio Inc.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.