Shopify Inc. (SHOP) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Comparison side by side

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify Inc. 357 9.71 100.44M -0.68 0.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 10 1.79 164.55M 0.18 58.86

Table 1 highlights Shopify Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Shopify Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify Inc. 28,148,646.38% -3.9% -3.5% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 1,685,963,114.75% 28.6% 9.7%

Volatility & Risk

Shopify Inc. has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

Shopify Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 and a Quick Ratio of 12.6. Competitively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Shopify Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Shopify Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify Inc. 2 4 11 2.65 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Shopify Inc. has a 9.92% upside potential and a consensus target price of $336. Meanwhile, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s consensus target price is $12.5, while its potential upside is 17.48%. Based on the results shown earlier, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is looking more favorable than Shopify Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.9% of Shopify Inc. shares and 0% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares. Shopify Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.43%. Comparatively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -4.63% -11.66% 6.08% -11.89% -14.74% 6.85%

For the past year Shopify Inc. has stronger performance than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. beats Shopify Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.