Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Analysts See $-0.28 EPS; Balyasny Asset Management Boosted Its Brinker Intl (EAT) Holding

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) stake by 82.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Balyasny Asset Management Llc acquired 41,633 shares as Brinker Intl Inc (EAT)’s stock declined 5.12%. The Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 91,977 shares with $3.62 million value, up from 50,344 last quarter. Brinker Intl Inc now has $1.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.2. About 881,660 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 21/05/2018 – Chili’s Introduces The Boss Burger to Restaurants Nationwide; 02/04/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Adj EPS $1.08; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Co-owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4% in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 19/03/2018 New Loyalty Program at Chili’s Rewards the Guest on Every Visit; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER NOW SEES YEAR REV UNCHANGED TO DOWN 0.5%

Analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) to report $-0.28 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 27.27% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.26 EPS previously, Shopify Inc.’s analysts see 7.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $325.85. About 2.70 million shares traded or 19.50% up from the average. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) has risen 114.67% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 114.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOP News: 08/05/2018 – SHOP: Lutke announces that Shopify is launching in multiple languages, in a push to go global; 01/05/2018 – Shopify Sees 2Q Operating Loss $32M-$34M; 26/03/2018 – $SHOP has a MAJOR Facebook problem. All growth tied to the abuse of Facebook privacy tools; 18/04/2018 – DeepMarkit Announces Gamify Plugin for WordPress; 13/04/2018 – SHOPIFY MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY AGAIN BY CITRON; 01/05/2018 – SHOPIFY: TRANSITION TO CLOUD WILL INCREASE SUBSCRIPTION COSTS; 30/05/2018 – Shopify Announces Results of its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – SHOPIFY: SUBSCRIPTION MARGINS WILL BE DOWN OVER NEXT 2 QUARTERS; 08/05/2018 – SHOPIFY ADDS ALIPAY, WECHAT PAY PAYMENT METHODS FOR MERCHANTS; 26/03/2018 – Left has been a frequent critic of Shopify, telling clients in October that the company was “dirtier than Herbalife.”

Among 17 analysts covering Shopify Inc. Class A Subordinate Voting Shares (NYSE:SHOP), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Shopify Inc. Class A Subordinate Voting Shares has $48100 highest and $20900 lowest target. $336’s average target is 3.11% above currents $325.85 stock price. Shopify Inc. Class A Subordinate Voting Shares had 33 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, June 21. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Rosenblatt. IBC downgraded Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) on Thursday, June 20 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1. On Tuesday, May 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $275 target in Thursday, June 20 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) rating on Monday, September 9. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $41000 target.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $36.55 billion. The Company’s platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and clients in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011.

More notable recent Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shopify Stock Is Down Again on News of Secondary Share Pricing – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Shopify (SHOP) Launches Offering of Class A Subordinate Voting Shares – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baird boosts SHOP target on merchant growth – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Use This Lull to Get in on Shopify Stock for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shopify Spent $450 Million on a Company No One’s Heard Of – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $94,440 activity. Baltes Kelly C. bought 1,600 shares worth $60,800.

Among 4 analysts covering Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Brinker International has $4700 highest and $4000 lowest target. $44.20’s average target is 0.00% above currents $44.2 stock price. Brinker International had 11 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Tuesday, September 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 16 by Stephens. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, August 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold EAT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% more from 43.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Gru Incorporated holds 0% or 4 shares. State Street accumulated 1.36M shares or 0% of the stock. Systematic Financial Ltd Partnership accumulated 2,423 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 31,889 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Harvest Cap Strategies Lc invested in 70,000 shares. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 8,710 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. 48,159 were reported by Leuthold Gp Ltd. Principal Finance Grp Inc Inc reported 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Shellback Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 222 shares. Hussman Strategic holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 75,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp reported 5,565 shares stake. 11,280 are owned by Alpha Windward Limited Liability.