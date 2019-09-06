Shoker Investment Counsel Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $633,222 as Shares Declined; As Cme Group (CME) Market Value Rose, Holder Cantillon Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.53 Million

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $362.64. About 2.32M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS ALSO IN TALKS WITH BOEING BA.N FOR ADDITIONAL 777-30ER PLANES, OR COULD LEASE SECOND HAND ONES; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 10/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS LION AIR’S 737 MAX 10 ORDER WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED IN ITS ORDER BOOK; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 28/03/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO BE HIT BY WANNACRY RANSOMWARE: SEATTLE TIMES; 04/04/2018 – KENYA AIRWAYS – CO AND WHEELTUG PLC, AIRCRAFT E-TAXI INNOVATOR, EXECUTED SLOT AGREEMENT FOR AIRLINE’S FLEET OF BOEING 737NG AIRCRAFT; 04/04/2018 – Boeing KC-46 Tanker Program Completes Fuel On-load Certification Testing; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 9,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 1.93 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317.11M, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $223.52. About 673,511 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 03/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT AS PACKERS INCREASE BIDS FOR CASH CATTLE IN TEXAS AND KANSAS -TRADE; 19/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: SLUMP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 14; 13/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE MONDAY’S HIGHER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 23/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, CAUTION BEFORE USDA REPORT -TRADE; 07/05/2018 – CME’s SOFR futures debut with more than 50 participants; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO OFFER ABOUT 4 BILLION POUNDS FOR NEX GROUP; 07/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle slide; funds roll June positions; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 40 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.25-2.50 PCT IN DECEMBER – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 12/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supplies, trade nerves keep CME hogs on the defensive

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 7,674 shares. Cahill Finance Advsrs Inc holds 0.72% or 4,560 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management LP accumulated 100,553 shares. Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 1,019 shares. Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 832 shares. Wills Fincl Group holds 2.05% or 7,921 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.07% stake. Saybrook Capital Nc reported 2,322 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Hollencrest Cap Management invested in 1,230 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability Com holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 275,567 shares. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,257 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 145,691 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.54% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.33 million shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Boeing (BA), China Airlines Finalize Order for Six 777 Freighters – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.91 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MarketAxess Up More Than 100% in a Year: Is Upside Left? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEM, BBY, CME – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OXY, CME, TGT – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.