Shoker Investment Counsel Stake in General Mls (GIS) Increased as Market Valuation Rose; Fsi Group Stake in Regions Finl New (RF) Has Boosted by $1.32 Million

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,789 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 28,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 1.83 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 94,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 295,124 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 200,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 3.00 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance; 12/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK REPORTS PACT & INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE FINTECH; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Snap Inc. (SNAP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Regions Financial Corporation (RF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover, Fifth Third, Regions discuss capital plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Huntington, Discover Top J.D. Power Customer Surveys on Digital Offerings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Regions Financial releases 2018 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $92.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 102,429 shares to 6,525 shares, valued at $296,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 52,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,920 shares, and cut its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co invested in 136,020 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd accumulated 46,610 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 225 shares. 24,688 are held by Cleararc Capital. The Kentucky-based Farmers Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Meridian Management has 0.13% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 18,226 shares. Jag Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) or 63,972 shares. Atwood Palmer Incorporated owns 18,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lee Danner & Bass Inc invested in 0.14% or 87,893 shares. 2,269 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 1.09M shares. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Huber Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability holds 477,507 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity accumulated 840,208 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 2.21% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 107,598 shares. Shufro Rose Com Ltd Liability Com invested 0.27% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Brookstone invested in 42,547 shares. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 15,305 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Com holds 5,608 shares. Bangor Fincl Bank has invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Peapack Gladstone has 132,474 shares. Alps Advisors reported 0.3% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt invested in 0.24% or 16,181 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel holds 10,200 shares. Ally Inc invested in 0.23% or 23,000 shares. Northstar Group Incorporated invested in 0.16% or 6,737 shares. St Johns Invest Mgmt Company Ltd Company, a Florida-based fund reported 320 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Bar Harbor Tru Serv holds 4.41% or 153,200 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13 million and $135.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Mills: A Few Concerns – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s May Update: Women And The Challenge Of Retirement – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank Upgrades General Mills, Says Blue Buffalo Acquisition Underappreciated – Benzinga” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.