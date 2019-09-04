Shoker Investment Counsel Stake In Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Was Lifted; Ally Financial Has Upped Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Position by $484,000 as Share Price Rose

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $295.77. About 858,756 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 469.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 54,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 66,624 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 11,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $685.84M market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 11,930 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Inc Oh owns 10,760 shares. Waddell Reed Inc stated it has 437,405 shares. Wms Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 2,565 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.36% stake. Moreover, Dowling & Yahnke Lc has 1.19% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Valley Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 154 shares. Aperio Group Ltd invested in 355,838 shares. Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co accumulated 170,957 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Fishman Jay A Mi stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fundx Invest Group Ltd Company reported 1,832 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Copeland Ltd Company reported 14,513 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 15,127 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Randolph accumulated 2.6% or 54,870 shares. London Of Virginia reported 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Systematic Mgmt LP holds 0.03% or 20,445 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested in 92,885 shares. Panagora Asset reported 2,935 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 9,010 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Llc reported 0% stake. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0% stake. Vanguard Gp reported 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Denali Ltd Liability Co owns 68 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 0.02% or 1.19M shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 273,679 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 89,435 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Limited Co accumulated 65,711 shares.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13 million and $135.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $39,330 activity.