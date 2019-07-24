Shoker Investment Counsel Raised Its Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Stake by $328,706 as Stock Price Declined; Tuesday Morning (TUES) Holding Lifted by Portolan Capital Management Llc

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 17,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $65.34. About 1.90M shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 27/03/2018 – Maxim’s Ultra-Small Step-Down Converters Deliver the Industry’s Lowest Quiescent Current and Highest Peak Efficiency for Always; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER EPS $0.62 TO $0.68 GAAP; 14/03/2018 – Control4 at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 26/04/2018 – Global Cranes Market Forecasts to 2023 – Major Players are Mammoet, Sarens, Lampson International, Maxim Crane Works and Siemens – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for May. 8; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – BELIEVES DEVELOPMENT OF ADDITIONAL GENERATING CAPACITY AT MILNER SITE PRODUCES BEST RISK-ADJUSTED RETURN FOR MAXIM SHAREHOLDERS; 06/04/2018 – RUMBLEON INC RMBL.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $7; 24/05/2018 – Maxim Power Corp. Announces Board of Directors Election Results; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUES) by 39.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 516,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tuesday Morning Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.65. About 35,509 shares traded. Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) has declined 37.89% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TUES News: 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales up 3%-4%; 14/05/2018 – Royce & Associates Buys New 1.1% Position in Tuesday Morning; 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees ‘Significant Projected Ebitda Improvement’ in 4Q, FY18; 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning 3Q Loss/Shr 18c; 03/05/2018 – TUESDAY MORNING CORP – EXPECTS A FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 3% – 4%; 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures Approximately $23M-$26M; 19/04/2018 DJ Tuesday Morning Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUES)

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $424,024 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold TUES shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 28.35 million shares or 4.58% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schneider Mgmt owns 177,751 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 45,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas-based Tctc Limited Liability has invested 0% in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). Northern Tru has 0% invested in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). Bridgeway Cap has invested 0.03% in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). California Public Employees Retirement System reported 107,171 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 60,184 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axa has 0% invested in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) for 15,300 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 126,948 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gsa Llp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). Grace & White Incorporated Ny holds 1.82M shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Paragon Assocs & Paragon Assocs Ii Joint Venture has invested 0.33% in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). State Street stated it has 66,906 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability reported 89,999 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Farmers Brothers Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 122,977 shares to 145,612 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Instructure Inc. by 48,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,537 shares, and cut its stake in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. On Friday, February 1 BRONSON JOSEPH R sold $273,369 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 5,000 shares. BERGMAN JAMES R had sold 14,210 shares worth $802,297 on Wednesday, February 6.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13M and $135.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.