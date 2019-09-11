Shoker Investment Counsel Raised Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Holding By $2.25 Million; Egain (EGAN) Shorts Down By 9.04%

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) stake by 469.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc acquired 54,928 shares as Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI)’s stock rose 1.17%. The Shoker Investment Counsel Inc holds 66,624 shares with $2.74 million value, up from 11,696 last quarter. Community Tr Bancorp Inc now has $748.15 million valuation. The stock increased 3.26% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.42. About 29,758 shares traded or 0.64% up from the average. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend

Egain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) had a decrease of 9.04% in short interest. EGAN’s SI was 515,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.04% from 566,400 shares previously. With 189,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Egain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN)’s short sellers to cover EGAN’s short positions. The SI to Egain Corporation’s float is 2.34%. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 189,379 shares traded or 21.00% up from the average. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 41.36% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 29/05/2018 – Egain Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+AI Day 2018 London; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q Adj EPS 3c; 24/05/2018 – eGain to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on May 30; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row–Recognized for AI Innovation; 24/05/2018 – Egain at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q EPS 0c; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row-Recognized for Al Innovation; 08/05/2018 – EGAIN CORP EGAN.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $12; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $39,330 activity. MINNIFIELD FRANKY bought $39,330 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes.

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $218.75 million. The firm offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It has a 58.93 P/E ratio. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the firm Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage clients across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show clients around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options.