Shoker Investment Counsel Maintains Position in Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM); As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Essex Financial Services Lowered Holding by $2.10 Million

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 42.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 11,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 14,993 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, down from 26,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 17,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 2.53M shares traded or 47.89% up from the average. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 07/03/2018 – Control4 Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Mar. 14-15; 25/05/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $71; 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for May. 8; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 03/04/2018 – Maxim’s Low-Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life for Wearables and Other Compact Devices; 15/03/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – PLANT STAFF LEVELS HAVE BEEN REDUCED BY 88% THROUGH TEMPORARY LAYOFFS WHILE OPERATIONS ARE SUSPENDED; 22/05/2018 – M. BRUCE CHERNOFF BUYS SHRS OF MAXIM POWER; 03/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Maxim Integrated Products, Inc./; 20/03/2018 – Gil Sharon-Maxim Group Stockbroker-Discloses Customer Disputes-Cleveland, OH; 07/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview National Bank & Trust Dept invested in 0.15% or 1,875 shares. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Central National Bank & Tru invested in 7,185 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.57% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Zebra Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Carroll reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc has 158,780 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested 1.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Viking Fund Management Limited Liability Co has 3,500 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. London Of Virginia, a Virginia-based fund reported 433,006 shares. Blue Chip Prtn Inc holds 51,979 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management invested 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca owns 27,214 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Johnson Financial Gru has invested 0.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has 0.43% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 8,308 shares to 15,646 shares, valued at $784,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Home Depot shoppers threaten to boycott after learning the co-founder gave millions to help elect Trump – MarketWatch” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Home Depot Stock Isnâ€™t Worth Buying – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.16 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MXIM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MXIM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Maxim Integrated Products Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Maxim’s Healthcare Sensors Enable Ultra-Small Size, Lowest Power and Clinical-Grade Accuracy for Next-Generation Wearables – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $802,297 activity. Another trade for 14,210 shares valued at $802,297 was sold by BERGMAN JAMES R.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13M and $135.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Gideon Capital Advsrs Incorporated has 0.19% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 89,856 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 18,197 were reported by Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Co. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 71,993 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.02% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Thompson Invest Management holds 0.13% or 12,466 shares in its portfolio. Element Cap Mngmt Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). South Carolina-based Greenwood Associates Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Com owns 27,350 shares. Whittier Of Nevada reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Comerica State Bank invested in 50,786 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 102,295 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dodge And Cox stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).