Shoker Investment Counsel Lowered Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $633,222 as Stock Price Declined; As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $600,000

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $351.12. About 3.09 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS EU SUBSIDIES HARM BOEING, CLEARING WAY FOR SANCTIONS; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its ASG Business to Boeing in an All Cash Transaction and to Spin-Off Its ESG Business to KLX Shareholders; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES NEW JET FAMILY ENTERING MARKET IN 2025; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Possibly Hit by `WannaCry’ Malware Attack; 11/05/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS HAS NO IMMEDIATE COMMENT ON IRAN OFFICIAL’S REMARKS; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Extends Bet on Parts, Services in $3.25 Billion KLX Deal; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Says Case Could Trigger Largest-Ever WTO-Authorized Retaliatory Tariffs; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOW-ON CONTRACT COVERS FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, SUPPLY CHAIN, DATA ANALYTICS AND TRAINING SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES; 31/05/2018 – Workers to vote on “micro union” at Boeing South Carolina plant

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 997,363 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.54 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 1.18M shares traded or 1.75% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.50 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&T National Bank & Trust Pa reported 3,298 shares stake. 962,800 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Premier Asset Ltd reported 3.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sageworth Tru holds 179 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Churchill Mngmt Corp invested in 1.63% or 160,747 shares. West Coast Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.35% or 3,855 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi invested 2.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). British Columbia Mgmt holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 127,594 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.45% stake. Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Com Mi Adv accumulated 2.46% or 14,641 shares. 140,774 are owned by Pinebridge L P. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation holds 63,632 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Of America reported 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cibc World Mkts holds 0.77% or 245,212 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M. $7.83M worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.43 per share. TEL’s profit will be $482.34 million for 16.47 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.70% EPS growth.