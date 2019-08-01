Shoker Investment Counsel Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $633,222; Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) Share Value Declined While Sandy Spring Bank Has Decreased Position by $589,897

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $341.18. About 4.78 million shares traded or 6.23% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines to Buy Up to 60 Jetliners From Boeing and Airbus; 04/04/2018 – Boeing ‘Confident’ About Continuing Trade Talks; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REVOKE AUTHORIZATION FOR EXPORT TO IRAN OF COMMERCIAL PASSENGER AIRCRAFT, PARTS AND SERVICES; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS NOT DECIDED WHETHER POTENTIAL NEW MID-MARKET JET WOULD HAVE SINGLE-SOURCED OR DUAL-SOURCED ENGINES; 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO; 05/03/2018 Airbus seeks $10 bln annual commercial services revenue by 2025; 09/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said that the company was “making progress” in talks with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BUSINESSES OFFSET THE ADDITIONAL TANKER COST GROWTH IN THE QUARTER OF $81 MILLION; 18/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Cuban media: Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine China tariff impact on Boeing

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 3,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 57,317 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38M, down from 60,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Diageo Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $166.88. About 311,670 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2025 Corp Etf by 16,015 shares to 49,175 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Corp Etf.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.39 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis, France-based fund reported 695,462 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 3.68 million shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eastern Natl Bank stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Inc Incorporated Limited Liability invested in 0.72% or 758,217 shares. Bank holds 1.53% or 12,668 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management invested in 95,222 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 10,937 shares. Winfield Inc invested in 2,705 shares. Waters Parkerson Co Ltd Liability stated it has 11,453 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund holds 0.87% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,447 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 654,998 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold And holds 0.66% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,618 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt accumulated 2,157 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

