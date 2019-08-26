Shoker Investment Counsel Increases Holding in Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM); M&R Capital Management Has Decreased Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) Position by $392,040

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 2,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 49,559 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, down from 51,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 1.37 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M; 13/05/2018 – Accenture Delivers Digital Asset Management Program to Help Shaanxi Electric Boost Performance and Reduce Operating Costs; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 21/05/2018 – ACCENTURE GETS U.S. PATENT FOR ZBX AI PLATFORM

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 17,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.55. About 1.52 million shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Rev $610M-$650M; 26/04/2018 – Global Cranes Market Forecasts to 2023 – Major Players are Mammoet, Sarens, Lampson International, Maxim Crane Works and Siemens – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.23; 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for May. 8; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 30/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior Biotechnology Analyst; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated to Host a Factory Automation Business Update for Investors; 06/03/2018 – VMware: Metrics Decline, Says Maxim, and Then There’s Dell — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Cap Inc reported 2.48% stake. Orrstown Financial Ser holds 6,913 shares. South State Corp has invested 0.14% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Los Angeles Management & Equity Research holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 644,705 shares. Park National Oh accumulated 0.14% or 14,555 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 53,269 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Webster Fincl Bank N A holds 0.05% or 2,160 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,847 shares. 464,981 were reported by Raymond James And Associate. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Goelzer Invest Mngmt Inc owns 5,000 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 151,000 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Farmers Merchants holds 0.01% or 1,269 shares. Cincinnati has invested 2.45% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.58 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Lc accumulated 47,998 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp stated it has 16,000 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 113,447 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 15,983 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 27,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cap Intl has 0.03% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 1.50M shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr has 0.02% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 24,142 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 2,518 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 128,344 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 0.07% or 6,652 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt invested in 124,857 shares. 10,200 are owned by Regent Investment Management Limited. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 263,918 shares.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13 million and $135.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.