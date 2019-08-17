Shoker Investment Counsel Increased Its Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Position by $2.25 Million; Weibo (WB) Position Maintained by Sei Investments Company

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 22.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 12,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 68,228 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 55,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.86% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 3.01 million shares traded or 31.94% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 469.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 54,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 66,624 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 11,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $720.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $40.52. About 26,785 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $39,330 activity.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13 million and $135.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 9,454 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Connecticut-based Paloma Management has invested 0.01% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Int Grp Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 9,887 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 186,018 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Inc Inc Llc holds 8,607 shares. Mcf owns 1,643 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 10,600 shares. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Tower Rech Ltd Com (Trc) reported 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 809,207 shares. Ameritas Invest owns 1,316 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Llc holds 0.38% or 10,130 shares. Stifel reported 0% stake. The Missouri-based Financial Services Corp has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Kenmare Partners Limited Liability invested in 1.16% or 15,002 shares. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 151,224 shares. National Tx owns 4,825 shares. Profund Limited Liability reported 17,487 shares stake. 303,722 are held by Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De. Citigroup holds 285,836 shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd reported 6,300 shares. Cwm Llc invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Moreover, Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability has 0.81% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division holds 0.01% or 4,825 shares. Sei Investments Co holds 68,228 shares. 33,462 are held by First Limited Partnership.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 22,456 shares to 91,525 shares, valued at $7.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 16,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,415 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

