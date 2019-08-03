Shoker Investment Counsel Increased By $2.25 Million Its Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Holding; Patrick Industries (PATK) Sentiment Is 1.09

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) stake by 469.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc acquired 54,928 shares as Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI)’s stock rose 1.17%. The Shoker Investment Counsel Inc holds 66,624 shares with $2.74M value, up from 11,696 last quarter. Community Tr Bancorp Inc now has $731.35 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.15. About 36,865 shares traded or 47.07% up from the average. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%

Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 88 funds opened new and increased positions, while 81 decreased and sold holdings in Patrick Industries Inc. The funds in our database reported: 51.77 million shares, up from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Patrick Industries Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 59 Increased: 58 New Position: 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 9,454 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 193,019 shares. Shoker Counsel Inc accumulated 66,624 shares. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 68 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axa holds 10,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Barclays Public Lc holds 4,747 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Lc holds 0.01% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) or 65,711 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% stake. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 186,018 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & has invested 1.26% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Strs Ohio accumulated 16,900 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 13,872 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 15,925 shares. Systematic Mgmt Lp invested in 20,445 shares.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 5.44% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. for 864,825 shares. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owns 186,747 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rk Capital Management Llc has 1.89% invested in the company for 144,500 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. has invested 1.33% in the stock. Nbw Capital Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 79,950 shares.

Analysts await Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. PATK’s profit will be $26.00M for 10.10 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Patrick Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.63% negative EPS growth.

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The Company’s Manufacturing segment makes and fabricates decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fabricated aluminum products; wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moldings; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertops; cabinet doors and components; hardwood furniture; fiberglass bath and shower surrounds and fixtures; fiberglass marine helms; fiberglass and plastic component products; slide-out trim and fascia; interior passage doors; RV paintings; softwoods lumber; simulated wood and stone products; slotwall panels and components; and others. It has a 10.06 P/E ratio. It also offers custom fabrication, edge-banding, drilling, boring, and cut-to-size services.

