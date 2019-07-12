Shoker Investment Counsel Holding in Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Has Boosted by $328,706; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake Held by Trust Asset Management Llc

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 17,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $61.35. About 986,914 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – COMPANY’S 90-DAY BACKLOG AT BEGINNING OF JUNE 2018 QUARTER WAS $436 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated to Host a Factory Automation Business Update for Investors; 14/05/2018 – Maxim’s Digital Class D Speaker Amplifiers Deliver the Highest Efficiency in a Compact, Cost-Effective Plug-and-Play Solution; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 73c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MXIM); 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 67C TO 73C, EST. 70C; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 27/03/2018 – NIC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Net $193.6M

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.71. About 4.41 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $1.43 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $273,369 were sold by BRONSON JOSEPH R on Friday, February 1. DOLUCA TUNC also sold $272,750 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares. $80,828 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was sold by Wright Mary Ann.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13M and $135.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.