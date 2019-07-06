Shoker Investment Counsel Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Cut by $633,222; Axa Has Lifted Its Stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by $56.22 Million

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Trump’s pulling out of the Iran deal threatens Boeing’s multibillion dollar deals with the country; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AEROSPACE IS STRONGEST OF BIG INDUSTRIAL MKTS; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 08/05/2018 – Boeing has agreements with Iranian airlines for planes worth about $20 billion at list prices; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus finance chief is latest to join departures lounge; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s expected win deals a fresh blow to the struggling Airbus A330neo, weeks after Hawaiian Airlines dropped an order for six Airbus jets in favor of the 787; 18/05/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 passengers aboard; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES SPENDING $12B ON SHARE BUYBACKS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 17/05/2018 – China said to offer $200 bln U.S. trade deficit reduction package

Axa increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 286.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 497,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 671,165 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.91M, up from 173,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $126.8. About 2.74 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zenmonics Accepts Investment from Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. – Business Wire” published on October 16, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Fidelity National (FIS) Tops Q1 Earnings & Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WORLDPAY, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation Of Merger – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How To Make 15-25% On The Fidelity National Information Services-WorldPay Merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Com stated it has 4.01 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 12,254 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset has 0.44% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 884,468 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 0.35% or 75,617 shares. Boston Prns invested 0.38% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Jupiter Asset Mgmt invested in 214,488 shares. Basswood Ltd Liability stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Com Bancorp invested in 0.55% or 413,950 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Fidelity Natl Financial holds 6.08% or 340,041 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt, Florida-based fund reported 6,064 shares. Dubuque National Bank Co accumulated 170 shares. Piper Jaffray And reported 73 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.28% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Churchill Management holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 73,191 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $3.11 million activity. $3.66 million worth of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) shares were sold by Mayo Marc M.

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rambus Inc Del (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 66,000 shares to 71,200 shares, valued at $744,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 599,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562,773 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock or 26,557 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “As Oil Prices Jump, Energy Shares Help Fuel Market Rally – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Paris Airshow Day 2: The Boeing 737 MAX Surprise – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mega Order For Airbus And Boeing In Paris – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Ceasefire: Tariff Tailwind Injects Early Euphoria, With New Record Highs In Sight – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Long Island Invsts reported 35,806 shares. Montag A & has 22,482 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. West Oak Limited Company holds 2,149 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Spectrum Asset Mgmt Incorporated (Nb Ca) owns 685 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Lc holds 2,410 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Beech Hill Advsrs has 3.37% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,317 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 962,800 shares or 0.75% of the stock. 10 reported 32,938 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd invested in 1,155 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited reported 24,634 shares. Peoples Fincl accumulated 6,654 shares. First Natl Tru reported 14,865 shares stake. Moreover, Fulton Bancorporation Na has 0.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Compton Mgmt Incorporated Ri has invested 1.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).