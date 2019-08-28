Shoker Investment Counsel Has Raised Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Position By $328,706; Usa Financial Portformulas Has Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Position

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) stake by 35.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc acquired 6,202 shares as Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM)’s stock declined 1.15%. The Shoker Investment Counsel Inc holds 23,435 shares with $1.25M value, up from 17,233 last quarter. Maxim Integrated Prods Inc now has $14.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.37. About 211,618 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLIC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Appl; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 67C TO 73C, EST. 70C; 27/03/2018 – Maxim’s Ultra-Small Step-Down Converters Deliver the Industry’s Lowest Quiescent Current and Highest Peak Efficiency for Always; 27/03/2018 – Maxim’s Ultra-Small Step-Down Converters Deliver the Industry’s Lowest Quiescent Current and Highest Peak Efficiency for Always-on Automotive Applications; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q EPS 62c-EPS 68c; 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 03/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Maxim Integrated Products, Inc./

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 7.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp acquired 6,622 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Usa Financial Portformulas Corp holds 97,015 shares with $5.74 million value, up from 90,393 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $237.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $57.49. About 2.37 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City stated it has 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Legal General Gru Public Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Boston Prtn stated it has 47,795 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 298,283 shares. Blackrock has 20.57M shares. Ent Financial Corp holds 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 803 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). 64,159 are owned by Natixis Ltd Partnership. Raymond James Associate stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Moreover, Co Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 29,073 shares. Oakworth Incorporated holds 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 1,110 shares. Account Mngmt Lc owns 61,030 shares for 2.94% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0% or 518 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 0% or 2,034 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 7.84% above currents $57.49 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan.