Shoker Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $633,222 as Share Value Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Opus Investment Management Raised Its Position

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $12.44 during the last trading session, reaching $320.42. About 4.97 million shares traded or 14.03% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Will Engage With U.S., China; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines to Book 1Q Charge of $35M-$40M Related to Purchase of Boeing 767 Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON RISK MITIGATION W/N COMPANY AND SUPPLY CHAIN; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES; 21/03/2018 – China Southern places $3.6 billion Boeing 737 MAX order for Xiamen Airlines subsidiary; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: No Change to 2018 Guidance or Capital Deployment Strategy; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 36.55 million shares traded or 36.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event; 20/04/2018 – This is the Apple store for weed; 17/04/2018 – This Ukrainian Mac product has a cult following – and could hint at Apple’s future; 23/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Peddlers of dog-slow Android phones can’t copy Apple’s TrueDepth system; stuck with antiquated fingerprint; 13/03/2018 – Fitbit targets the young in tech tussle with Apple; 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says; 24/04/2018 – Swatch CEO Hayek sees double digit growth continuing this year – CNBC; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA BUYS MACPROFESSIONALS, APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Authorities used Apple Watch data to identify a murder suspect

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability owns 2.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40,650 shares. Oak Assocs Ltd Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 186,891 shares. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 8.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,876 shares stake. Shoker Investment Counsel stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fiduciary Tru has 595,338 shares for 3.04% of their portfolio. Parthenon Ltd Co reported 30,831 shares stake. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Com accumulated 19,223 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 562,300 shares. Hexavest holds 791,471 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Assetmark Inc invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fisher Asset Management reported 2.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Whitnell stated it has 30,258 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Co stated it has 125,498 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Synovus Fincl Corp accumulated 377,968 shares.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Int’l Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3,600 shares to 42,500 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,142 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

