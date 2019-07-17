Shoker Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake as Share Price Declined; Stephens Investment Management Group Stake in Limoneira Co (LMNR) Decreased by $473,225 as Share Value Declined

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Limoneira Co (LMNR) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 20,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 602,908 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19 million, down from 623,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Limoneira Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 5,403 shares traded. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 12.95% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 10/04/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF GRUPO ARGENTINO, A COOPERATIVE ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO AND ARGENTINIAN CITRUS GROWERS AND PACKERS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Limoneira Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNR); 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co Raises 2018 View To EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 28/03/2018 – Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Limoneira Announces Formation of Grupo Argentino; 15/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.32 TO $1.42; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ON SCHEDULE WITH HARVEST AT LIMONEIRA AND EXPECT TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH FLOW AT BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co 1Q Rev $31.6M; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.65 TO $0.75

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $366.96. About 1.12M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS TO INDUCT 81 BOEING 737-MAX PLANES BY 2024: SINHA; 18/05/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS PLANNING FOLLOW-ON BOEING 737 MAX ORDER; 09/05/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON TIE-UP TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 09/03/2018 – LORD Corporation Wins Biggest Contract In Company’s 94-year History; 27/04/2018 – The acquisition would expand Boeing’s aircraft services business; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 25/04/2018 – BOEING, GERMAN AEROSPACE COMPANIES PARTNER FOR BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES ON THE H-47 CHINOOK, A CONTENDER IN STH HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER COMPETITION; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 20/03/2018 – LMI AEROSPACE COMPOSITES GETS BOEING THERMOPLASTICS CONTRACT; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.69 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd reported 6,770 shares. Grassi Invest Management holds 3.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 58,356 shares. Needham Investment Limited Liability Company invested in 25,500 shares. S&Co Inc invested in 2,020 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Nottingham Advisors invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 17,796 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny. Meeder Asset Management, Ohio-based fund reported 9,856 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx owns 2,302 shares. J Goldman And Limited Partnership stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jnba Fincl Advsrs owns 1,219 shares. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,498 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc reported 6,266 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability accumulated 21,695 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 1.24M shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 13,027 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock. $10.50 million worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boeing Dedicates $50 Million of Pledged $100 Million to Near-term Relief for Families of the Victims of the Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 Accidents – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Another 737 MAX hearing on Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flyadeal ditches 737 Max for A320 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 265,757 shares to 527,165 shares, valued at $25.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold LMNR shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.41 million shares or 3.61% more from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr invested in 0.06% or 4,170 shares. 4,304 are held by Barclays Pcl. Pnc Service Gp Inc invested 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Hanson Mcclain reported 0% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 22,934 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 80,881 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 26,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Stephens Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 602,908 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ashford Capital Mgmt has 2.9% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 845,830 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar has 0.01% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Management Limited has invested 0.14% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). American Mgmt Com reported 4,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc has invested 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR).

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $9,850 activity.

Analysts await Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.5 per share. LMNR’s profit will be $7.28M for 11.63 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Limoneira Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -555.56% EPS growth.

More notable recent Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thursday Sector Laggards: Railroads, Agriculture & Farm Products – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Limoneira Co (LMNR) CEO Harold Edwards on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Small-Cap Stocks With Big-Cap Potential – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Limoneira Company Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 28, 2019.