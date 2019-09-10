Shoker Investment Counsel Has Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Position by $633,222; Market Value Declined; As Adobe (ADBE) Valuation Rose, Cognios Capital Has Cut Holding by $1.09 Million

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $9.49 during the last trading session, reaching $368.27. About 3.44M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/05/2018 – Xiamen Airlines takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX, expanding the fleet to 200 airplanes; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS TALKING TO AUSTRALIAN AUTHORITIES ABOUT POTENTIAL JET EXPORT FINANCING, BUT CRITICAL TO GET U.S. EXIM ON LINE AGAIN; 08/03/2018 – Veterans Trading Company, LLC Recognized by The Boeing Company for Superior Supplier Performance March 8, 2018; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR F/A-18 JETS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 787 DREAMLINER HAS OPENED 170 NEW MARKETS: TINSETH; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO OFFER ROHDE & SCHWARZ SDAR TO H-47 CHINOOK CUSTOMERS; 06/03/2018 – RYANAIR RYA.l CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO EXERCISE “PRETTY MUCH ALL” OF THE 737 MAX BUYING OPTIONS; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Nabs $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 47 Dreamliners; 18/05/2018 – China denies it has offered a $200 bln package to slash U.S. trade gap; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 36.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 4,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 7,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 11,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $273.52. About 3.04M shares traded or 23.73% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe (ADBE) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NVIDIA, Microsoft, Adobe and Advanced Micro – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on January 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Dips Despite Revenue Surging 25% – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,398 were reported by Optimum Advisors. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 113,459 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Blume Management Inc accumulated 250 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 382 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,827 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sandhill Ltd stated it has 3.53% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). California Employees Retirement System accumulated 937,144 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 36,293 are held by Forte Capital Limited Liability Co Adv. Natl Pension Ser stated it has 0.5% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Synovus Financial Corporation holds 0.16% or 37,129 shares. Westover Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% or 907 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $770.70M for 43.01 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Company Com Usd0.25 (NYSE:K) by 5,859 shares to 42,925 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L Brands Inccom (LTD) by 18,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp Class A (NYSE:RL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Barclays Pcl has invested 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jane Street Group Limited Liability Com has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wellington Management Llp accumulated 1.40M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Wills Financial Inc invested in 7,921 shares. Pioneer Tru Financial Bank N A Or accumulated 800 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Sadoff Invest Mgmt Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 660 shares. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc has 0.4% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,554 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 17 shares. Ironwood Fin Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.17% or 13,121 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 265 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability accumulated 0.21% or 3,822 shares. Css Lc Il reported 309 shares. Fragasso Group invested in 0.19% or 2,360 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Alaska Airlines Isn’t Worried About the Boeing 737 MAX – Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “No significant impacts to 777X program – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.