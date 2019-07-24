Shoker Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Stake by $2.25 Million; Transamerica Financial Advisors Holding in Fiserv (FISV) Has Lowered as Stock Price Rose

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 469.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 54,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,624 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 11,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $744.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $41.91. About 30,412 shares traded or 31.31% up from the average. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 16.12% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 12 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $94.06. About 2.86 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88M for 29.03 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandhill Capital Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.28% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 347,261 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Allen Ltd Llc has invested 1.28% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 4,180 are owned by Fishman Jay A Mi. Artemis Llp invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Carderock Capital invested 2.33% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 160,496 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 17,120 shares. owns 10.98M shares. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.26% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 5,200 are held by Finemark Comml Bank And Trust. Brinker Capital holds 74,860 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. South State reported 99,722 shares stake. Blair William Comm Il, Illinois-based fund reported 1.63 million shares. Dudley Shanley reported 346,750 shares stake.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13 million and $135.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

