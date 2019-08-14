Shoker Investment Counsel Has Increased Holding in Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI); Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Cut Altria Group (MO) Stake as Stock Declined

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 469.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 54,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 66,624 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 11,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $707.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $39.77. About 7,109 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 16,249 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 22,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.18. About 1.82 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Circle stated it has 2.44% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cornercap Inv Counsel accumulated 73,600 shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 107,529 shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 0.17% or 27,549 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Caprock Gp reported 19,106 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.74% stake. Gradient Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 0.08% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Spectrum Mngmt Gru has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Boyar Asset Mgmt holds 4,535 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 237,511 shares. Ferguson Wellman owns 309,234 shares. Legal General Plc has 10.02 million shares. Brave Asset Inc owns 73,388 shares.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 1,842 shares to 6,276 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 5,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 60,938 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 94,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bancorp De stated it has 655 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 42,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 2,534 shares. State Street accumulated 363,889 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation has 33,072 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc stated it has 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 11,352 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 65,711 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin Inc reported 193,019 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 8,271 were accumulated by Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Sterling Management Limited invested in 22,484 shares.