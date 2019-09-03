Shoker Investment Counsel Has Increased Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Stake by $2.25 Million; Pitney Bowes (PBI) Holder Ellington Management Group Cut Its Position by $1.46 Million

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 469.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 54,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 66,624 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 11,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $677.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38.38. About 15,027 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 242,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The hedge fund held 296,738 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 539,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $604.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.54. About 1.75 million shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 02/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 30C, EST. 29C; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q EPS 28c; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PITNEY BOWES INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC PRESENTS NEW PBI-4050 CLINICAL DATA FROM ONGOING ALSTRöM SYNDROME PHASE 2 TRIAL; 02/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES 1Q REV. $983.2M, EST. $923.7M; 12/04/2018 – Prometic to Present New PBI-4050 Clinical Data From Alström Syndrome Phase 2 Trial at the International Liver Congress; 30/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES – CONCLUDED CONTINUED EXECUTION OF ITS “STRATEGIC PLAN, TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES” CREATES MORE SHAREHOLDER VALUE THAN SELLING CO NOW; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC SAYS PBI-4050 FELL INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER

Analysts await Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. PBI’s profit will be $35.89M for 4.21 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Pitney Bowes Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $26,637 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold PBI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 7.23 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Heritage Investors Mgmt Corp has 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 11,645 shares. Citadel Ltd Llc holds 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) or 875,161 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). 207,219 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Co. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 129,627 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Cipher Capital Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Rodgers Brothers invested in 77,550 shares. Meridian Mngmt holds 0.04% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. 9,951 were accumulated by Ls Invest Limited Liability. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 5.65M shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Hrt Financial Lc invested in 0.19% or 177,582 shares.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verso Corp by 22,200 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $685,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Shake Shack Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.02% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The reported 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 11,352 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 69,285 shares stake. Raymond James & Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 64,196 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Lpl Finance Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 5,616 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Gru accumulated 18 shares or 0% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt holds 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) or 6,500 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company has 1.26% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Us Natl Bank De stated it has 655 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Management invested in 0.01% or 5,663 shares. Sg Americas Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 10,600 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Presents At Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Victory Capital (VCTR) to Buy USAA Asset Management for $850M – Nasdaq” published on November 08, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Ameris (ABCB) Completes Hamilton State Bancshares Merger – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2018. More interesting news about Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Community Trust Bancorp declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 26, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Community Trust Bancorp: Running Stuck In Place – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 08, 2018.