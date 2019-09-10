Shoker Investment Counsel Has Increased Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Stake by $2.25 Million; As Rignet (RNET) Market Value Declined, G2 Investment Partners Management Boosted Position by $1.52 Million

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 469.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 54,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 66,624 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 11,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $712.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.39. About 20,831 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Rignet Inc (RNET) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 168,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The hedge fund held 831,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13M, up from 663,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Rignet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.6. About 102,564 shares traded or 100.24% up from the average. RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) has declined 27.25% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RNET News: 07/05/2018 – RIGNET 1Q REV. $53.8M, EST. $53.1M (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – RigNet Expands Services Portfolio in Energy Sector With Acquisitions of Auto-Comm and SAFCON; 26/03/2018 – RIGNET REPORTS CLOSING OF INTELIE PURCHASE; 06/03/2018 – RIGNET 4Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – RIGNET INC – ACQUIRED AUTOMATION COMMUNICATIONS ENGINEERING CORP AND SAFETY CONTROLS, INC; 06/03/2018 – RIGNET 4Q REV. $56.8M, EST. $52.1M (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – RIGNET ACQUIRED TWO U.S. BASED OIL & GAS SERVICES PROVIDERS; 21/04/2018 – DJ RigNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNET); 18/04/2018 – RigNet Announces Acquisitions in Energy Sector; 07/05/2018 – RIGNET 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold RNET shares while 21 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 16.42 million shares or 0.21% more from 16.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 22,800 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 12,799 shares. Invesco stated it has 0% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Millennium Tvp Mngmt Com Limited holds 0.31% or 27,999 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 27,078 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. State Street Corporation accumulated 236,364 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 19,587 shares. Fmr Ltd Com accumulated 2.88 million shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 1,109 shares. American Grp Inc reported 8,959 shares stake. Moreover, Dorsey Wright And Associate has 0% invested in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). G2 Invest Prtn Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 831,654 shares.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc by 14,771 shares to 46,174 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Upland Software Inc by 100,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,186 shares, and cut its stake in Tenable Hldgs Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13M and $135.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $39,330 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Ltd invested in 0.01% or 22,484 shares. Northern Trust reported 547,616 shares. 655 were accumulated by Us Natl Bank De. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 95 shares. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,560 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 10,600 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Co invested in 193 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 1,066 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc stated it has 31,151 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 65,711 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Denali Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 68 shares. Prudential has 0.01% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 170,862 shares. 6,176 were reported by Citigroup. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 19 shares.

