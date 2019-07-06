Shoker Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding in Boeing Co (BA) as Stock Price Declined; Conocophillips (COP) Stock Price Declined While Fagan Associates Lifted Stake by $422,466

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.96 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO BE HIT BY WANNACRY RANSOMWARE: SEATTLE TIMES; 05/03/2018 – Boeing faces new petition for union at South Carolina plant; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS REPORT NEW ORDER FOR 75 7 GROWTH 37 MAX; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES MAKES STATEMENT TO BOURSE ON BOEING ORDER; 01/05/2018 – BOEING: DEAL TO SEE ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $70M BY 2021; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts as margins, sales grow; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE SUSTAINMENT SERVICES FOR FIXED- AND ROTARY-WING MILITARY AIRCRAFT OF KSA MILITARY FLEET; 19/04/2018 – KLX collecting final bids; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA BOEING B777 LEASE TERM 10 YEARS; 18/05/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 passengers aboard

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,955 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 48,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 3.71 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASES OF $2 BLN; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-OPEC and U.S. shale break bread in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS UNITED KINGDOM JOB CUTS ARE DUE TO CESSATION OF SOUTHERN NORTH SEA PRODUCTION; 02/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Provides Update on Disposition Program and Recent Acreage Additions; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations; 06/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Successful Results of 2018 Winter Exploration and Appraisal Program in Alaska

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,747 shares. The Tennessee-based Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Essex Finance Svcs reported 2.74% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Altavista Wealth Management stated it has 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Covington Capital Mgmt has 1.57% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Foster & Motley holds 0.09% or 1,674 shares in its portfolio. 117,784 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset. Regentatlantic Cap Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 13,643 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.99% or 18,111 shares. The New York-based Stralem & Inc has invested 2.86% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,595 were reported by Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability. Acg Wealth stated it has 2.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The New York-based Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 6,750 are owned by Cls Investments Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.55% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

