Shoker Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) as Share Price Declined; Eventide Asset Management Trimmed Position in Varonis Sys (VRNS) by $13.69 Million

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport; 27/04/2018 – Airbus keeps plane pricing secrets just a little longer; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS STILL IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING ON AIRCRAFT FOR LOW-COST CARRIER ‘LEVEL’; 12/04/2018 – David Ljunggren: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 11/05/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS HAS NO IMMEDIATE COMMENT ON IRAN OFFICIAL’S REMARKS; 09/05/2018 – FUTURE JETLINER COMPETITORS ARE COMING: BOEING CHIEF; 01/05/2018 – The acquisition announcement comes a week after Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company’s growth in services could be complemented by strategic acquisitions; 23/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal against the U.S. trade commission ruling that allows Canada’s Bombardier to sell its newest jets to U.S. airlines without heavy duties; 16/04/2018 – AIR NEW ZEALAND – WORKING WITH ROLLS-ROYCE ON GLOBAL ISSUE INVOLVING SOME OF TRENT 1000 ENGINES THAT POWER ITS BOEING 787-9 DREAMLINER FLEET; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS 400+ ORDERS/COMMITMENTS FOR 737 MAX 10

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 35.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 232,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The institutional investor held 420,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.05 million, down from 652,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $68.45. About 217,199 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Communication holds 0.22% or 7,003 shares. Woodstock holds 3,334 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mcdaniel Terry has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 543 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Lc owns 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 400 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen owns 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 245,089 shares. Scotia Incorporated holds 92,819 shares. Ledyard State Bank reported 3,691 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.76% or 9,634 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp holds 9,662 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sigma Invest Counselors holds 16,767 shares. Wellington Shields Lc reported 0.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 10,835 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division reported 13,498 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt accumulated 18,540 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street accumulated 0% or 599,652 shares. First Manhattan owns 2,565 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 3,549 shares. Captrust Financial has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 361 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bogle Mgmt Limited Partnership De has invested 0.12% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). 5,000 were reported by Associate New York. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 364,331 shares. The Israel-based Psagot Inv House has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) or 2,859 shares. Hsbc Hldg Plc has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Prudential stated it has 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 15 shares. 16,638 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corp. Glenmede Tru Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2 shares.

