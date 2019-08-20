Shoker Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Position; Rignet (RNET) Has 0.76 Sentiment

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 24.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Shoker Investment Counsel Inc holds 5,189 shares with $1.98M value, down from 6,851 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $186.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $330.88. About 864,180 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE ENTERPRISE (DAE) IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING OVER AN ORDER FOR 400 JETS – DAE CEO; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Investigation underway as Cuba mourns plane crash; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner makes maiden flight; 30/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace says sold 16 aircraft worth $900 mln; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS; 17/04/2018 – China to open auto market as trade tensions simmer; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer Deal Buoyed as Brazil Minister Sees `Marriage’; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: `VERY IMPORTANT’ THAT IRAN OUTCOME IS LEVEL WITH AIRBUS; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS STATEMENT REGARDING THE RECENT WTO AB REPORT AND THE SECOND COMPLIANCE COMMUNICATION BY THE EU

Rignet Inc (RNET) investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.44, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 19 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 25 cut down and sold stock positions in Rignet Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 16.42 million shares, up from 16.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Rignet Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 21 Increased: 16 New Position: 3.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 29.55% above currents $330.88 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Landesbank. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $475 target in Monday, March 11 report. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. DZ BANK AG downgraded The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, March 11 to “Sell” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Goldman Sachs. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.32 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bailard Inc, California-based fund reported 10,083 shares. Rdl Fincl reported 1,146 shares stake. First Western Capital Mgmt Com has invested 4.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Plancorp Limited Liability Company stated it has 34,439 shares. Kessler Investment Group Inc Ltd Company invested 3.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Brave Asset Management owns 4,281 shares. Nomura Inc has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bahl Gaynor invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Illinois-based Gladius Capital Management LP has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Primecap Management Ca holds 0.35% or 1.25 million shares in its portfolio. M&R Incorporated stated it has 1.7% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fragasso Grp Incorporated holds 0.19% or 2,360 shares in its portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Dc, a -based fund reported 3,524 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc owns 1,867 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for clients with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $149.80 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It currently has negative earnings. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network activities centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 2.5% of its portfolio in RigNet, Inc. for 831,654 shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owns 5.00 million shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.42% invested in the company for 508,260 shares. The New York-based Millennium Tvp Management Co. Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 2.48 million shares.