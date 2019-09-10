Shoker Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Stake by $2.25 Million as Share Value Rose; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Has Boosted by Iowa State Bank

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 469.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 54,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 66,624 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 11,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $712.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.39. About 20,831 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.11B market cap company. The stock increased 5.94% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 13.10M shares traded or 28.09% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $39,330 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 1,643 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communications Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 42,000 shares. Northern has invested 0.01% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). 15,925 were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated. Private Trust Na has invested 0.05% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 29,090 shares. The New Jersey-based Systematic Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Parametric Assoc, Washington-based fund reported 65,175 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 2,534 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 192,176 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 190,470 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 60,938 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.19M shares.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13M and $135.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ameris (ABCB) Completes Hamilton State Bancshares Merger – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “7 Worst-Performing Bank Stocks of 2018 (So Far) – The Motley Fool” published on March 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Community Trust Bancorp declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 26, 2016.