Shoker Investment Counsel Has Boosted Holding in Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) by $2.25 Million; Ami Investment Management Position in United Health Group (UNH) Decreased by $319,865 as Valuation Rose

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in United Health Group (UNH) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 1,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 4,591 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 5,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Health Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $244.83. About 1.96 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 469.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 54,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 66,624 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 11,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $698.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 36,208 shares traded or 35.79% up from the average. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio

More notable recent Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Community Trust Bancorp: Running Stuck In Place – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the Second Quarter 2019 – Stockhouse” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13M and $135.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 6,176 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl invested in 170,862 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 74,329 shares. Chatham Cap Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 4,123 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 273,679 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 14,996 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Glenmede Na holds 178 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 10,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 2,534 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.87% or 154,391 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Highstreet Asset reported 151,139 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Management Limited accumulated 502,051 shares. Moreover, Df Dent has 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,958 shares. Nomura Holdings invested in 0.04% or 43,248 shares. Muhlenkamp & Inc holds 5.91% or 50,474 shares. Security National Tru has invested 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 2.88M are held by California Employees Retirement Sys. Field And Main Bancorp holds 2.67% or 11,465 shares. At Financial Bank has 1,196 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 1.37 million shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Advsrs Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Aimz Investment Advisors Lc invested in 8,043 shares or 1.37% of the stock.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group: A Low Dividend But Growing At 20% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “UAB, UnitedHealthcare reach tentative agreement on new contact – Birmingham Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Before the Market Slumps – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 16.24 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M was made by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.