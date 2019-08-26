Shoker Investment Counsel Has Boosted By $2.25 Million Its Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Holding; Shorts at Illumina (ILMN) Raised By 1.34%

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) stake by 469.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc acquired 54,928 shares as Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI)’s stock rose 1.17%. The Shoker Investment Counsel Inc holds 66,624 shares with $2.74M value, up from 11,696 last quarter. Community Tr Bancorp Inc now has $689.04 million valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 12,321 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%

Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) had an increase of 1.34% in short interest. ILMN’s SI was 2.53 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.34% from 2.50 million shares previously. With 940,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN)’s short sellers to cover ILMN’s short positions. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $280.54. About 328,213 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array solutions for genetic analysis. The company has market cap of $41.24 billion. The companyÂ’s sequencing by synthesis technology provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes. It has a 44.54 P/E ratio. It also offers arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow for the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 67% – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Soft guidance pressures Illumina, down 2% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Illumina Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 29, 2019 : ILMN, NXPI, NTR, SBAC, WCN, ARE, ACGL, SSNC, ITUB, VNO, RE, PKI – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “My 3 Top Healthcare Stocks for Long-Term Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Illumina has $35500 highest and $30000 lowest target. $334.33’s average target is 19.17% above currents $280.54 stock price. Illumina had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, July 30. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35500 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”.

More notable recent Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Community Trust Bancorp: Running Stuck In Place – Seeking Alpha” on October 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Presents At Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Victory Capital (VCTR) to Buy USAA Asset Management for $850M – Nasdaq” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $39,330 activity. The insider MINNIFIELD FRANKY bought $39,330.