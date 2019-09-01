Shoker Investment Counsel Decreased Position in Boeing Co (BA) as Share Price Declined; Washington Trust Bank Stake in American Tower (AMT) Has Decreased by $481,665 as Stock Price Rose

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 45,150 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, down from 47,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 1.06 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its Aerospace Solutions Group Business to Boeing for $63/Share; 22/03/2018 – ANA 9202.T SAYS TO BUY TWO BOEING 777F AIRCRAFT; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 25/04/2018 – BOEING BOOKED FINAL C-17 CARGO JET SALE TO INDIA IN 1Q; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Company; 25/04/2018 – But Boeing remains under pressure in the U.S. due to trade policy uncertainties; 07/05/2018 – LUFTHANSA DELIVERY OF BOEING, AIRBUS AIRCRAFT EXPECTED BY 2022, NO IMPACT EXPECTED ON 2018 INVESTMENT PLANS; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pressure mounts on Airbus A330 in widebody order battle; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 30/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING W/ROLLS TO GET SCHEDULE BACK ON TRACK

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 21,447 shares to 24,817 shares, valued at $391,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 38,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Capital Inc accumulated 23,903 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware invested 0.27% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Art Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 3,245 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 11,409 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Orleans Mgmt Corp La has invested 1.28% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Hanson Doremus Investment Mngmt has 0.01% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 91 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Llp holds 0.13% or 58,358 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Co owns 1,193 shares. Murphy Capital Mngmt has invested 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mariner Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Adell Harriman Carpenter has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Retail Bank Of Stockton, California-based fund reported 1,638 shares. Bbr Partners Ltd Co reported 1,048 shares. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0.28% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 319,913 shares. The Australia-based Resolution Capital Limited has invested 2.93% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 37.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

