Shoker Investment Counsel Decreased Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $633,222 as Shares Declined; Cullen Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 42,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 390,365 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.47M, down from 432,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $207.63. About 1.72M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $13.34 during the last trading session, reaching $348.09. About 9.57 million shares traded or 113.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL COULD INVOLVE NEW COMPANY FOCUSED ON COMMERCIAL AVIATION, LEAVING OUT DEFENSE AND “POSSIBLY” BUSINESS JET DIVISIONS -FILING; 09/05/2018 – FUTURE JETLINER COMPETITORS ARE COMING: BOEING CHIEF; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SEES 5 PCT OF 2018 DELIVERIES FINANCED BY INSURANCE INDUSTRY THIS YEAR, UP FROM 2 PCT IN 2017; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Said to Embed Ex-737 Max Boss at Rolls to Fix Engine Woes; 07/05/2018 – ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES PLANS TO ORDER 13 BOEING 787 JETS AND SIX AIRBUS A350 PLANES -CEO; 22/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 18/05/2018 – China halts U.S. sorghum dumping probe amid signs of trade thaw; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 787 Dreamliner for Gulf Air; 25/03/2018 – BOEING DELIVERS WORLD’S FIRST 787-10 DREAMLINER TO SIA; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Trade-Case Win Prompts New Trump Threat of EU Sanctions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22,055 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $57.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Imperial Brands Plc (ITYBF) by 15,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Indo Tambangraya Megah Pt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes.