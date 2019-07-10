Shoker Investment Counsel Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Position by $633,222; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Raised Its Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Stake by $1.31 Million; Stock Value Declined

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $124.33. About 155,109 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 9.76% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $352.45. About 2.39 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Boeing’s decline comes after a report said President Donald Trump wishes to slap $60 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S BEEN `DISAPPOINTED’ BY TRENT 1000 CHALLENGES; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP TALKS ARE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 08/03/2018 – Embraer Earnings Shrink as Boeing’s Takeover Talks Drag On; 03/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce CEO says will soon provide update on commercial marine unit review; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Lion Air Deal Valued at Approximately $6.24 Billion at List Prices; 20/04/2018 – BOEING HAS BEEN WORKING TO UNDERSTAND ROOT CAUSE: ESPER; 22/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal case against Bombardier – spokesman; 30/03/2018 – BOEING AWARDED UP TO $1.2B NAVY PACT FOR SUPER HORNETS; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Boost Jet Backlogs

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 13,200 shares to 97,400 shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.68 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.