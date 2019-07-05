Shoker Investment Counsel Cut Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $633,222 as Shares Declined; As Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Johnson Investment Counsel Trimmed by $558,150 Its Holding

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $356.66. About 1.90M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – CNBC: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 23/03/2018 – BOEING – NEW ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS VALUED AT $678 MLN ACCORDING TO LIST PRICES; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing considers turning used 777 passenger jets into cargo planes- Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – A fan blade broke off one of the Boeing 737-700’s two engines; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 787 Dreamliner for Gulf Air; 12/03/2018 – BOEING, TURKISH AIRLINES FINALIZE DEAL FOR UP TO 30 787 DREAMLI; 20/03/2018 – BOEING’S TINSETH: STILL WORK TO DO TO CLOSE NMA BUSINESS CASE; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 2 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 24/05/2018 – BOEING WINS $416 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 30/04/2018 – Boeing Board Approves Quarterly Dividend

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,659 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.41M, down from 130,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $141.77. About 612,368 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wharton Business Gp Ltd Liability reported 2,656 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp owns 0.25% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2.28M shares. Optimum Advisors invested in 128 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup owns 431,137 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. National Pension Ser owns 491,737 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Spinnaker invested in 2,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 4,153 shares. 4,556 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Adage Prtn Group Llc owns 850,177 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Eastern Comml Bank has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Ent Serv Corp has invested 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 117,489 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 88,247 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Hengehold Management Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 2,313 shares. Personal Corporation invested in 1,901 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. 500 shares were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin, worth $62,844 on Thursday, February 21. On Tuesday, January 22 HANNON MICHAEL J sold $624,099 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 5,000 shares.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intermediate (VCIT) by 15,476 shares to 202,584 shares, valued at $17.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estat (IYR).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 12.57 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Ltd Llc invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,281 shares. Chase Investment Counsel has 1.4% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,152 shares. Oakworth Capital has 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,867 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 0.58% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 33.82M shares. Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 286 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,200 shares. Hsbc Plc owns 0.39% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 566,794 shares. Courage Miller Prns Llc holds 0.18% or 814 shares. Mirador Capital Ptnrs Lp invested in 1.02% or 4,939 shares. 2,849 are owned by Amica Retiree Tru. The California-based Private Wealth Partners Llc has invested 3.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hudson Valley Invest Incorporated Adv has 2.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). James Research has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Lc owns 3,133 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.26 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

