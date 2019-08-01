Shoker Investment Counsel Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $633,222; Market Valuation Declined; Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Increased Its Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) Position by $2.51 Million; Share Value Rose

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $336.14. About 4.26 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – BOEING SHOWCASED ENTIRE AIRCRAFT FAMILY TO VISTARA: KESKAR; 07/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L CEO SAYS WOULD WANT TO PROVIDE ENGINE FOR BOEING’S POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET IF IT MAKES “COMMERCIAL SENSE”; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX POSTPONES FLORIDA LAUNCH OF FIRST COMMERCIAL FLIGHT OF UPDATED FALCON 9 ROCKET FOR AT LEAST 24 HOURS, DUE TO TECHNICAL GLITCH -LIVE WEBCAST; 04/04/2018 – China’s Tariffs Target Old Boeing 737s, Luxury Gulfstream Jets; 08/03/2018 – Veterans Trading Company, LLC Recognized by The Boeing Company for Superior Supplier Performance March 8, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Boeing, Airbus to Lose Billions in Orders From Trump’s Iran Sanctions; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AEROSPACE IS STRONGEST OF BIG INDUSTRIAL MKTS; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS IS LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING THE SAME CONSTRUCTIVE ATTITUDE AND ACTIONS OF THE US AND BOEING IN THE UPCOMING DS353 CASE; 08/03/2018 – American to Retire 45 Boeing 737s in Next Two Years (Correct)

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 20,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 161,033 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09M, up from 140,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $128.99. About 399,136 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Affirms 2018 Operating Earnings Guidanc; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY REPORTS PACT WITH ROXBURY GROUP TO DEVELOP FORMER AN; 27/04/2018 – DTE: BREAKING: In a 3-0 vote, the Michigan Public Service Commission has approved an order granting DTE permission to build its controversial $1B natural gas plant in St. Clair County. – ! $DTE; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – TARGETS 5-7 PCT OPER. EPS GROWTH FROM 2018 GUIDANCE BASE THROUGH 2022; 12/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC opens docket for Consumers, DTE, I&M to file electric distribution plans for public review; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Dte Energy Center Ba1 Rating; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates DTE Electric Co.’s $525MM Mtge Bonds ‘A+’; Outlook Negative; 18/04/2018 – LARA: MPSC approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy Submits 2018 Renewable Energy Plan to Michigan Regulators

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 4,743 shares to 2,184 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 9,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,345 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,793 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability reported 1.09 million shares stake. 2,556 are owned by Charter Trust Communications. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 26,298 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 216,875 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.26% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 36,403 shares. Advisory Rech accumulated 79,738 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 317,100 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Capital World Invsts invested in 18.40 million shares or 0.56% of the stock. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Com owns 1,604 shares. Lifeplan Gp owns 4,687 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt invested 0.1% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). First Citizens Bank & Company holds 0.29% or 20,859 shares. Old Natl Bank In holds 0.02% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) or 2,500 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. 2,000 shares were bought by SHAW RUTH G, worth $248,540 on Tuesday, May 7.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $7.83 million worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. $1.20M worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was made by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.87 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.