Shoker Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Holding in Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI); Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cut Its Chemed New (CHE) Holding by $5.75 Million

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New (CHE) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 17,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The institutional investor held 200,546 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.19 million, down from 218,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Chemed Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $9.51 during the last trading session, reaching $423.96. About 79,955 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE); 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q SERVICE REV. $439.2M, EST. $419.3M; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Adj EPS $2.72; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 469.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 54,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 66,624 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 11,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $677.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $38.13. About 33,896 shares traded or 18.13% up from the average. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C

More notable recent Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “7 Worst-Performing Bank Stocks of 2018 (So Far) – The Motley Fool” on March 08, 2018, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the Second Quarter 2019 – Stockhouse” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Community Trust Bancorp Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Community Trust Bancorp: Running Stuck In Place – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chemed Corporation’s (NYSE:CHE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AT&T Stock is Cheap â€” But For Several Very Good Reasons – Yahoo Finance” published on March 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “VITAS Healthcare Introduces New Regional Medical Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roto-Rooter To Buy Assets of Its Largest Independent Franchise Operator – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.23 earnings per share, up 5.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.07 per share. CHE’s profit will be $51.43 million for 32.81 P/E if the $3.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual earnings per share reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.87% negative EPS growth.

