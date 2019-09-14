Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Valuation Declined While Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Lifted Its Stake; Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Valuation Rose While Alpinvest Partners Bv Decreased Holding by $419,375

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) by 71.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 83,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% . The institutional investor held 34,029 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192,000, down from 117,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Hallador Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.18. About 64,157 shares traded. Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) has declined 21.18% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.18% the S&P500. Some Historical HNRG News: 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Net $33.1M; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q EPS 7c; 21/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – $267 MLN FACILITY IS COMPRISED OF A $147 MLN TERM LOAN AND A $120 MLN REVOLVER; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings of $1.08 Per Shr and Announces Formation of Hourglass Sands, LLC; 07/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.9 MLN VS $63.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Net $2.13M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hallador Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HNRG); 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Rev $66.9M; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings Of $1.08 Per Share And Announces Formation Of Hourglass Sands, LLC; 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Entered Into New $267 Million Credit Agreement

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 81 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.63% . The institutional investor held 7,484 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206.56 million, up from 7,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Shoe Carnival Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $471.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.12. About 229,725 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has declined 18.91% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.02 BLN; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES FLAT TO UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.023 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY Comparable Store Sales Flat to Up Low Single Digits; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival 1Q EPS 83c; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC – INVENTORY WAS DOWN 1.6 PERCENT ON A PER-STORE BASIS AT QTR-END; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY Sales $1.013B-$1.023B; 14/05/2018 – Ams Capital LTDA Buys New 1.7% Position in Shoe Carnival; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL 4Q ADJ EPS 11C; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC –

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.59, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold SCVL shares while 52 reduced holdings.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $50189.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW) by 52,442 shares to 50,965 shares, valued at $5.66B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc/The (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 22,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,051 shares, and cut its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc.

