Shoe Carnival (SCVL) to pay $0.09 on Oct 21, 2019; American Home Mortgage Investment (AHH) Has 1.95 Sentiment

Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL) is expected to pay $0.09 on Oct 21, 2019. (NASDAQ:SCVL) shareholders before Oct 4, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. Shoe Carnival Inc’s current price of $32.65 translates into 0.26% yield. Shoe Carnival Inc’s dividend has Oct 7, 2019 as record date. Sep 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $32.65. About 193,989 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has declined 18.91% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees 2018 Sales $1.013B-$1.020B; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival 1Q EPS 83c; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY EPS $1.85-EPS $2.00; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL 4Q ADJ EPS 11C; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY Comparable Store Sales Flat to Up Low Single Digits; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES FLAT TO UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 09/03/2018 Shoe Carnival Short-Interest Ratio Rises 47% to 17 Days; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Reports Comparable Store Sales Increase of 1.3 %; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.02 BLN

American Home Mortgage Investment Corp (AHH) investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.09, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 78 funds started new or increased holdings, while 40 cut down and sold stakes in American Home Mortgage Investment Corp. The funds in our database reported: 44.92 million shares, up from 43.45 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding American Home Mortgage Investment Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 31 Increased: 60 New Position: 18.

Analysts await Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. AHH’s profit will be $20.96 million for 15.21 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Albert D Mason Inc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. for 61,470 shares. Chilton Capital Management Llc owns 505,606 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Investment Services Inc Wi has 0.47% invested in the company for 24,846 shares. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc has invested 0.4% in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 58,700 shares.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 394,575 shares traded or 50.12% up from the average. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) has risen 12.79% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AHH News: 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16; 01/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 24C; 09/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties Sees 2018 FFO $1.00/Shr-FFO $1.05/Shr; 01/05/2018 – AHH SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.00 TO $1.05, EST. $1.03; 03/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler Company Marketing Set By Janney for Apr. 10

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. It has a 54.97 P/E ratio.

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $479.03 million. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. It has a 12.75 P/E ratio. As of November 16, 2017, the firm operated 424 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico.