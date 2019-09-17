Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Stock Value Declined While Marshall Wace Llp Has Decreased Its Stake; Edgar Lomax Co Lowered Holding in Target Com (TGT) by $1.34 Million as Share Price Rose

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Shoe Carnival (SCVL) by 51.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 61,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.63% . The hedge fund held 57,603 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59M, down from 118,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Shoe Carnival for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $478.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $32.62. About 384,983 shares traded or 12.54% up from the average. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has declined 18.91% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 14/05/2018 – Ams Capital LTDA Buys New 1.7% Position in Shoe Carnival; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.02 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY EPS $1.85-EPS $2.00; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY Comparable Store Sales Flat to Up Low Single Digits; 26/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 18 Days; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 71C; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees 2018 Sales $1.013B-$1.020B; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O FY SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival 1Q EPS 83c

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 15,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 953,554 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.59 million, down from 969,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $106.96. About 3.07M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION; 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST; 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS SALES IN TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE CATEGORIES DUE TO LATE SPRING HAVE ACCELERATED DRAMATICALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79 million for 22.85 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 18.42% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SCVL’s profit will be $13.20M for 9.06 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Shoe Carnival, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $12.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qiagen Nv by 386,635 shares to 791,799 shares, valued at $32.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 20,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,796 shares, and has risen its stake in August 19 Calls On Qqq Us At 184 American (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.59, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold SCVL shares while 52 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 13.63 million shares or 3.70% less from 14.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Management owns 780,286 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp owns 0% invested in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 90,184 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 29,180 shares. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) or 8,754 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Matarin Ltd Liability stated it has 272,368 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc invested in 305,700 shares. Alberta reported 22,000 shares. Prudential Fin Incorporated holds 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) or 26,829 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0% or 1.48M shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Qs Limited Liability Co holds 35,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ftb stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 7,484 shares.