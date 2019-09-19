Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Holder Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Raised Its Position by $753,462 as Share Value Declined; As Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Value Declined, Kwmg Has Upped Position

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 6,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 94,920 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47 million, up from 88,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 1.14M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 07/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 27,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.63% . The institutional investor held 355,086 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.80 million, up from 327,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Shoe Carnival Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $482.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 163,706 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has declined 18.91% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY EPS $1.85-EPS $2.00; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees 2018 Sales $1.013B-$1.020B; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Reports Comparable Store Sales Increase of 1.3 %; 09/03/2018 Shoe Carnival Short-Interest Ratio Rises 47% to 17 Days; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O FY SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES FLAT TO UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.023 BLN; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.85 TO $2.00

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.59, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold SCVL shares while 52 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 13.63 million shares or 3.70% less from 14.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Prudential Inc accumulated 26,829 shares or 0% of the stock. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 933 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 0% invested in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 12,534 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 177,394 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 46,563 shares. Systematic Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 3,312 shares. 139,708 are held by Landscape Mngmt Limited Company. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Ftb Advisors invested in 0% or 78 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 14,740 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 140,482 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kbc Nv accumulated 37,166 shares.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $9.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.60M shares to 688,267 shares, valued at $27.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 19,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,576 shares, and cut its stake in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macroview Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 68 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2,087 were reported by Johnson Fin Gru. Wesbanco Bancorporation invested in 0.02% or 10,752 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg, a France-based fund reported 467,125 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 911,145 shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 217 shares. Deprince Race Zollo, Florida-based fund reported 415,064 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 42,899 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 6,296 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 39,803 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 71,315 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc stated it has 0.52% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

