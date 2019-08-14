Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST)

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) and Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) compete with each other in the Apparel Stores sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoe Carnival Inc. 31 0.33 N/A 2.52 10.09 Destination Maternity Corporation 2 0.02 N/A -1.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Shoe Carnival Inc. and Destination Maternity Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) and Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoe Carnival Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 7.9% Destination Maternity Corporation 0.00% -47% -7.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.97 beta indicates that Shoe Carnival Inc. is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Destination Maternity Corporation’s 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.28 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Shoe Carnival Inc. are 2.7 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Destination Maternity Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Shoe Carnival Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Destination Maternity Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Shoe Carnival Inc. and Destination Maternity Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoe Carnival Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Destination Maternity Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Shoe Carnival Inc. is $42.5, with potential upside of 81.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Shoe Carnival Inc. and Destination Maternity Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.7% and 44%. Insiders held 24.4% of Shoe Carnival Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.4% are Destination Maternity Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shoe Carnival Inc. -5.83% -8.9% -28.63% -32.63% -18.91% -24.26% Destination Maternity Corporation -13.46% -33.54% -63.4% -71.55% -80.9% -70.75%

For the past year Shoe Carnival Inc. has stronger performance than Destination Maternity Corporation

Summary

Shoe Carnival Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Destination Maternity Corporation.

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. As of March 23, 2017, the company operated 411 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico. It sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com. Shoe Carnival, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.