Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Reaches $29.23 After 7.00% Down Move; Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) Sellers Decreased By 13.28% Their Shorts

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) had a decrease of 13.28% in short interest. BOOT’s SI was 3.49 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 13.28% from 4.03 million shares previously. With 956,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)’s short sellers to cover BOOT’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.34% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 245,790 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 16/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $22; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – ACQUIRED CERTAIN ASSETS OF LONE STAR WESTERN & CASUAL LLC; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2019 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings 4Q EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn

The stock of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.91% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 113,892 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has declined 18.91% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 02/04/2018 – Shoe Carnival Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC – INVENTORY WAS DOWN 1.6 PERCENT ON A PER-STORE BASIS AT QTR-END; 14/05/2018 – Ams Capital LTDA Buys New 1.7% Position in Shoe Carnival; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES FLAT TO UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.02 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Shoe Carnival Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCVL); 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Shoe Carnival; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.85 TO $2.00; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival 1Q EPS 83cThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $429.41 million company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $27.18 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SCVL worth $30.06 million less.

Among 2 analysts covering Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Shoe Carnival has $45 highest and $40 lowest target. $42.50’s average target is 45.40% above currents $29.23 stock price. Shoe Carnival had 3 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna given on Saturday, March 16. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Buy”.

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $429.41 million. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. It has a 11.43 P/E ratio. As of March 23, 2017, the firm operated 411 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold Shoe Carnival, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 14.16 million shares or 8.54% more from 13.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century reported 188,503 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 7,278 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 5,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voloridge Inv Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 11,808 shares. D E Shaw holds 0.01% or 309,475 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited Com reported 6,792 shares. Voya Inv Management Llc holds 0% or 21,855 shares in its portfolio. 139,931 were accumulated by Panagora Asset. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 3,222 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 20,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 64,770 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated holds 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) or 170,522 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 6,459 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp owns 25,178 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 15,476 shares.

Analysts await Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 18.42% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SCVL’s profit will be $13.22M for 8.12 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Shoe Carnival, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $899.66 million. The companyÂ’s specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It has a 22.29 P/E ratio. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 26,161 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). 44,121 are held by Morgan Stanley. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.02% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Federated Pa holds 60,034 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 51,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Investment Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 563,409 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Northern Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 529,780 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Fifth Third Bank holds 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) or 15,192 shares. 1,092 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Jpmorgan Chase & Comm, New York-based fund reported 54,856 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 91,471 shares.