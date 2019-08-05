Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Reaches $22.05 52-Week Low; KB Home (KBH) Sentiment Is 0.77

KB Home (KBH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 81 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 105 reduced and sold stakes in KB Home. The institutional investors in our database now own: 77.07 million shares, up from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding KB Home in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 78 Increased: 48 New Position: 33.

The stock of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) hit a new 52-week low and has $21.39 target or 3.00% below today’s $22.05 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $323.86M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $21.39 price target is reached, the company will be worth $9.72M less. The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $22.05. About 59,102 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has declined 18.91% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC -; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES FLAT TO UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY EPS $1.85-EPS $2.00; 23/04/2018 – DJ Shoe Carnival Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCVL); 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.02 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Ams Capital LTDA Buys New 1.7% Position in Shoe Carnival; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees 2018 Sales $1.013B-$1.020B; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.85 TO $2.00; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.023 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold Shoe Carnival, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 14.16 million shares or 8.54% more from 13.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb holds 0% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 78 shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0% or 9,991 shares in its portfolio. 103,446 were accumulated by Bancorp Of America Corp De. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Citigroup has 23,490 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 3,377 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 0.1% or 327,180 shares. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has invested 0.07% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Us Retail Bank De invested in 0% or 43 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 25,178 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) or 23,452 shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt Com has invested 0.03% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 27,073 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Shoe Carnival has $45 highest and $40 lowest target. $42.50’s average target is 92.74% above currents $22.05 stock price. Shoe Carnival had 3 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Pivotal Research. Susquehanna maintained the shares of SCVL in report on Saturday, March 16 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Shoe Carnival, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SCVL) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top-Ranked Stocks Empowered by DuPont Analysis – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tapestry’s (TPR) Fundamentals, Valuation Make it a Solid Pick – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks to Create a Winning Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Retail Store Cannibalization: Walmart Latest to Fall Prey (Revised) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $323.86 million. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. It has a 8.73 P/E ratio. As of March 23, 2017, the firm operated 411 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico.

Analysts await Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SCVL’s profit will be $11.75 million for 6.89 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Shoe Carnival, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.56% EPS growth.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. It manufactures and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. It has a 9.97 P/E ratio. The firm also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $25.17. About 318,147 shares traded. KB Home (KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 31/05/2018 – KB Home Opens Madera in Northeast San Antonio; 08/03/2018 – KB Home to Release 2018 First Quarter Earnings on March 22, 2018; 24/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon in Riverside; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR KB HOME TO POSITIVE FROM; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Rating Outlook Reflects Improving Fincl Strength, Operating Performance

Analysts await KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 24.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.87 per share. KBH’s profit will be $58.24 million for 9.53 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by KB Home for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

South Street Advisors Llc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in KB Home for 157,288 shares. Lakewood Capital Management Lp owns 1.10 million shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Foundry Partners Llc has 0.66% invested in the company for 676,569 shares. The Alabama-based Zweig has invested 0.58% in the stock. Long Pond Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 566,680 shares.

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy KB Home (NYSE:KBH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KB Home declares $0.09 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KB Home gains another bull – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.