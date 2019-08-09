Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) EPS Estimated At $0.80; Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Has 0.91 Sentiment

Analysts expect Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) to report $0.80 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.26% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. SCVL’s profit would be $11.75 million giving it 7.36 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $0.78 EPS previously, Shoe Carnival, Inc.’s analysts see 2.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $23.56. About 448,836 shares traded or 14.70% up from the average. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has declined 18.91% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees 2018 Sales $1.013B-$1.020B; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.02 BLN; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.85 TO $2.00; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY Sales $1.013B-$1.023B; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 26/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 18 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ Shoe Carnival Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCVL); 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY EPS $1.85-EPS $2.00; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL 4Q ADJ EPS 11C; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.023 BLN

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 73 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 80 reduced and sold their positions in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 144.84 million shares, up from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 53 Increased: 49 New Position: 24.

Among 2 analysts covering Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Shoe Carnival has $45 highest and $40 lowest target. $42.50’s average target is 80.39% above currents $23.56 stock price. Shoe Carnival had 3 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Saturday, March 16 report. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Buy”.

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $346.11 million. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. It has a 9.33 P/E ratio. As of November 16, 2017, the firm operated 424 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $802.96 million. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) has declined 53.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. Some Historical DO News: 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c