Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) and The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Contrasting side by side

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) and The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) compete with each other in the Apparel Stores sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoe Carnival Inc. 31 0.34 N/A 2.52 10.09 The Children’s Place Inc. 97 0.69 N/A 4.48 21.81

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Shoe Carnival Inc. and The Children’s Place Inc. The Children’s Place Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Shoe Carnival Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Shoe Carnival Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Children’s Place Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) and The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoe Carnival Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 7.9% The Children’s Place Inc. 0.00% 23.4% 8%

Risk and Volatility

Shoe Carnival Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.97 beta. The Children’s Place Inc. has a 0.82 beta and it is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Shoe Carnival Inc. is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival The Children’s Place Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Shoe Carnival Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Children’s Place Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Shoe Carnival Inc. and The Children’s Place Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoe Carnival Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 The Children’s Place Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

The consensus target price of Shoe Carnival Inc. is $42.5, with potential upside of 76.86%. Competitively the consensus target price of The Children’s Place Inc. is $109.75, which is potential 32.44% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Shoe Carnival Inc. is looking more favorable than The Children’s Place Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Shoe Carnival Inc. and The Children’s Place Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.7% and 95%. Shoe Carnival Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 24.4%. Comparatively, 3.5% are The Children’s Place Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shoe Carnival Inc. -5.83% -8.9% -28.63% -32.63% -18.91% -24.26% The Children’s Place Inc. 3.18% 2.19% -13.6% -0.54% -19.15% 8.41%

For the past year Shoe Carnival Inc. has -24.26% weaker performance while The Children’s Place Inc. has 8.41% stronger performance.

Summary

The Children’s Place Inc. beats Shoe Carnival Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. As of March 23, 2017, the company operated 411 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico. It sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com. Shoe Carnival, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The ChildrenÂ’s Place U.S. and The ChildrenÂ’s Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names. As of July 29, 2017, the company operated 1,026 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; and 161 international points of distribution operated by its 7 franchise partners in 19 countries. It also sells its products through childrensplace.com, an online store. The company was formerly known as The ChildrenÂ’s Place Retail Stores, Inc. and changed its name to The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. in June 2014. The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Secaucus, New Jersey.