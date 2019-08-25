Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) and Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) Comparison side by side

Since Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) and Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) are part of the Apparel Stores industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoe Carnival Inc. 31 0.34 N/A 2.52 10.09 Tailored Brands Inc. 8 0.08 N/A 1.39 3.52

Table 1 highlights Shoe Carnival Inc. and Tailored Brands Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Tailored Brands Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Shoe Carnival Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Shoe Carnival Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Tailored Brands Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Shoe Carnival Inc. and Tailored Brands Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoe Carnival Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 7.9% Tailored Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 3.7%

Volatility and Risk

Shoe Carnival Inc. has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tailored Brands Inc.’s beta is 1.87 which is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Shoe Carnival Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Tailored Brands Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Shoe Carnival Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tailored Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Shoe Carnival Inc. and Tailored Brands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoe Carnival Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tailored Brands Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Shoe Carnival Inc.’s upside potential is 78.20% at a $42.5 consensus price target. Tailored Brands Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 consensus price target and a 124.49% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Tailored Brands Inc. seems more appealing than Shoe Carnival Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Shoe Carnival Inc. and Tailored Brands Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.7% and 0%. About 24.4% of Shoe Carnival Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Tailored Brands Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shoe Carnival Inc. -5.83% -8.9% -28.63% -32.63% -18.91% -24.26% Tailored Brands Inc. -1.81% -11.13% -37.48% -61.26% -76.13% -64.3%

For the past year Shoe Carnival Inc. was less bearish than Tailored Brands Inc.

Summary

Shoe Carnival Inc. beats on 12 of the 12 factors Tailored Brands Inc.

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. As of March 23, 2017, the company operated 411 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico. It sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com. Shoe Carnival, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, dress pants, ties, shoes, and accessories for men in classic, modern, and slim fits in various sizes; and a selection of tuxedo and suit rental products. It also offers women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, shoes, and accessories; children's apparel; alteration services; and retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming services. As of January 28, 2017, this segment operated 1,667 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores, K&G, and The Tuxedo Shop @ MacyÂ’s brands; menswearhouse.com, josbank.com, and josephabboud.com Internet sites; and 39 retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming facilities. The Corporate Apparel segment provides corporate apparel uniforms and work wear to workforces under the Twin Hill, Dimensions, Alexandra, and Yaffy brands through various channels, including managed corporate accounts and catalogs, as well as through twinhill.com, dimensions.co.uk, and alexandra.co.uk Internet sites. This segment serves companies and organizations in the airline, retail grocery, retail, banking, distribution, travel and leisure, postal, security, healthcare, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as The MenÂ’s Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.