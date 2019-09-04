Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of Shoe Carnival Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.54% of all Apparel Stores’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Shoe Carnival Inc. has 24.4% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.31% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Shoe Carnival Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoe Carnival Inc. 0.00% 12.80% 7.90% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Shoe Carnival Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Shoe Carnival Inc. N/A 30 10.09 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

Shoe Carnival Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Shoe Carnival Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoe Carnival Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.25 3.00 2.92 2.51

$42.5 is the consensus target price of Shoe Carnival Inc., with a potential upside of 47.21%. As a group, Apparel Stores companies have a potential upside of 65.37%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Shoe Carnival Inc. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Shoe Carnival Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shoe Carnival Inc. -5.83% -8.9% -28.63% -32.63% -18.91% -24.26% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year Shoe Carnival Inc. has -24.26% weaker performance while Shoe Carnival Inc.’s peers have 22.00% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Shoe Carnival Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Shoe Carnival Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.43 and has 0.57 Quick Ratio. Shoe Carnival Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Shoe Carnival Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Shoe Carnival Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.97. In other hand, Shoe Carnival Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.88 which is 11.57% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Shoe Carnival Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Shoe Carnival Inc.’s peers beat Shoe Carnival Inc.

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. As of March 23, 2017, the company operated 411 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico. It sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com. Shoe Carnival, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.